Diamanda Galás Announces New Album Broken Gargoyles For August 2022 Release

Federico Cardenas June 15th, 2022 - 11:50 PM

The legendary singer-songwriter and musician Diamanda Galas hah announced a new album titled Broken Gargoyles. The project is set to be released on vinyl and digital on August 20 through Internal Sound Operations.

The album breaks down into two main parts, consisting of the tracks Mutilatus and Abiectio. While the length of each part has not yet been officially announced, it is very likely that both of these tracks will be the length of multiple songs on their own. In anticipation of the upcoming release, Diamanda Galas has released three excerpts of the first track, each laying bare the horrifying and impactful sound that Galas intends to strike listeners with.

A press release from the artist has noted that Mutilatus was originally recorded in 2012 and 2013 alongside recording and mixing engineer Kris Townes. The tracks will all feature a variety of sounds that Galas has become known for, including the incorporation of intense low-end piano, solo and multiplied vocals from Galas, and electronic effects. Featured throughout the project is the poetry of German Poet Georg Heym. The CD for the project will come with a 24 page booklet featuring various poems relating to the album, as well as images of the artist and images relating to the atrocities of World War 1.

Broken Gargoyles Tracklist

Mutilatus Abiectio

Referenced in the album’s title is the 1924 book Krieg dem Kriege, written by German anti-militarist Ernst Friedrich in opposition to World War 1. The term “broken gargoyles” referred to how certain maimed soldiers in the war were referred to due to their injuries.

Broken Gargoyles has been made available for pre-order here.

Broken Gargoyles will follow the 2021 re-release of Diamanda Galás legendary 1984 self-titled album, and the recent re-release of her 1986 The Divine Punishment.