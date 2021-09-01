Diamanda Galás’ Self-Titled Album To Be Reissued in October 2021

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 1st, 2021 - 10:14 PM

Diamanda Galás announced she is reissueing her second album, Diamanda Galás (1984) on October 29th via Intravenal Sound Operations. Diamanda Galás can now be pre-ordered on the official website.

A preview of both sides can be found on SoundCloud.

Another name for Galás’ album would be Panoptikon, which is the song on Side A of the album. Side B of the album is called “Song from the Blood of Those Murdered.”

The original release was under the name Metalanguage that has since gone out of print. It was founded by Henry Kaiser and Larry Ochs back in 1978.

This will be the first time it will be available on CD and streaming on October 29th including a vinyl version coming out at the end of the year. A remastered version by Heba Kadry, follows up two other redone works of Galás’ 1982 solo debut The Litanes of Satan (2020) and Deformation (2021) that is on Intravenal Sound Operations.

“The outcast, the marginal and the exiled are central to Galás’s music” – Uncut, June 2020

“Galas’s work brooks no parallel, not only because of the method of delivery, but because of the way that she synthesizes her texts and historical research.” – The Wire, May 2020