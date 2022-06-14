SSD Announce 40th Anniversary Reissue Of The Kids Will Have Their Say For Spring 2023 Release Featuring Previously Unreleased Song “Typical American”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 14th, 2022 - 7:50 PM

Photography by Glen E. Friedman

Boston-based hardcore group SSD recently announced that they have signed with Trust Records to bring back their 1982 debut album The Kids Will Have Their Say. The reissue will be made available on vinyl and streaming services with remastered audio in Spring 2023. A previously unreleased song entitled “Typical American” will also accompany the drop.

Original guitarist Al Barile commented on the record’s reissue, “For the past 39 years, I’ve been looking for the right time and situation to rerelease the first SS Decontrol album. SSD fans have been asking for ‘The Kids Will Have Their Say’ since it went out of print 40 years ago.”

Barile explains that Keith Morris of Circle Jerks originally put him on to Trust Records and that after ongoing conversations with Trust’s co-founder Joe Nelson, they decided to move forward with their collaboration.

The album will be remastered using the original master tapes, retaining the authenticity of the recordings. The re-release will feature a 20-page booklet, memorabilia, flyers and rare photos of the band which is sure to be a collector’s dream. You can view the tracklist and album cover below!

The band’s original lineup consisted of Barile, Springa on vocals, Jaime Sciarappa on bass and Chris Foley on drums. They were formed in 1981, a year before their debut record’s release.

The Kids Will Have Their Say – Deluxe Reissue Track Listing

SIDE A

1. “Boiling Point”

2. “Fight Them”

3. “Do You Even Care”

4. “Not Normal”

5. “Wasted Youth”

6. “Jock Itch”

7. “Fun to You”

8. “V.A.”

9. “How Much Art”

SIDE B

10. “The Kids Will Have Their Say”

11. “Headed Straight”

12. “War Threat”

13. “Teach Me Violence”

14. “Screw”

15. “Who’s to Judge”

16. “Police Beat”

17. “United”

18. “The End”