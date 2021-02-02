My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announces New Remix Compilation Album Sleazy Action

Home News Tristan Kinnett February 2nd, 2021 - 10:14 PM

Chicago electro-industrial group My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult are set to release a compilation called Sleazy Action on February 22. The release comprises 12 of founding My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult member Buzz McCoy’s remixes, which are meant to highlight the past 12 years of McCoy and co-founder Frank “Groovie Mann” Nardiello’s SleazeBox Records. This mainly includes remixes of My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, plus tracks by McCoy, Nardiello’s Darling Kandie project and a related project called Bomb Gang Girlz.

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult formed in 1987 and have released 13 studio albums and plenty of remixes since. During the past 12 years, they released Death Threat (2009), Spooky Tricks (2014) and In the House of Strange Affairs (2019), as well as a similar remix album, Sinister Whisperz – Volume One: The “Wax Trax” Years (1987-1991), in 2010.

Their style blends industrial rock, electronics, disco and spoken-word samples from horror B-movies. Sleazy music has become their reputation, with lyrics typically related in some capacity to either sex, horror or both. Fitting their name, they’ve grown to have a sizable cult following as the music equivalent of a B-movie act compared to related A-list industrial names like Ministry, Front 242 and KMFDM.

Sleazy Action Track List:

1. My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult – Bella Piranha (Hot Shot Mix)

2. My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult – Studio 21 (Titan Mix)

3. My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult – Hell Kat Klub (Klit Klub Mix)

4. Bomb Gang Girlz – Want (Cockadoodledoo Mix)

5. My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult – Royal Skull (Karmakazi Mix)

6. Darling Kandie – My Wicked Ways (Babylonia Mix)

7. My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult – Witchpunkrockstar (Heavy Mental Mix)

8. My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult – Monti Karlo (Kasino Mix)

9. Buzz McCoy – Prism (Mata Hari Mix)

10. Bomb Gang Girlz – All The Way (S.T.R.U.T. Mix)

11. Buzz McCoy – Suite 16 (Love To Love Mix)

12. My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult – Lone Road (Dead End Mix)