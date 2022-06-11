Thrice, Bayside & Anxious Cancel NYC Show Due To Covid-19 Case

Home News Mohammad Halim June 11th, 2022 - 3:05 PM

Just when people thought that the Covid-19 cases were slowing down, many celebrities have announced their exposure only recently. Bands and duos such as pop icons Sofi Tukker, metalists GWAR, and rock music group The Strokes came out to sadly cancel their upcoming events. Yesterday, June 10, was no different, as Thrice, the rock group sensation, had to cancel their collaboration with other rock groups Bayside and Anxious.

The trio were supposed to perform together tomorrow, Sunday June 12, at NYC at The Rooftop 17 at Pier 17, however, Thrice came down to inform their fans that one of the members was tested positive for Covid 19. In an Instagram post, the band states, “Unfortunately there was been a positive Covid case in the Thrice camp. Following CDC guidelines and out of the abundance of safety and caution we will not be playing the next three shows. Our plan is to see everyone in Ft Wayne, IN on June 14th. Stay safe and healthy everyone!”

However, according to Brooklyn Vegan, The Sayreville, along with Anxious and Bayside, continued to perform last Friday for their New Jersey show at the Starland Ballroom. Bayside commented on the absence of Thrice, “We’re super bummed that our Pier 17 show in NYC on Sunday is cancelled. We had a lot of tickets sold that are now going to get refunded. There are still tickets available for our show at Starland Ballroom in NJ tonight if you want to make the trip, grab a ticket now and we’ll see you tonight.”

However, Thrice made another post on Instagram apologizing for the troubles.

