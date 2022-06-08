PREMIERE: The Black Moods Release Boisterous Music Video to “Youth Is Wasted On The Young”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt June 8th, 2022 - 8:00 AM

The Black Moods produce an edgy and emotive sound with soaring choruses, blistering guitars, and excellent songcraft. The band comes from the deserts of Phoenix; plays raw, amplified rock & roll. They transform the genre’s ageless components — electric guitar, anthemic melodies, and thunderous punch — into a sound that is both fresh and epic. They just dropped a music video to their snappy, anthemic track “Youth Is Wasted On The Young,” on their new album Into The Night, which came out June 3.

The Black Moods gained a national following as a result of their tireless traveling schedule, which saw the Phoenix-based band share stages with groups such as Whitesnake, Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, and The Doors’ Robby Krieger. Sunshine, an album whose blend of guitar-driven strength and melody helped The Black Moods achieve four Top 30 singles — including the title track, which reached Number 16 — on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart in 2020, expanded that fanbase to new heights.

The Black Moods latest song, “Youth Is Wasted On The Young,” exclusively premiering with Mxdwn Music, gives viewers a look at a local high school in Arizona with students from that school, and so boisterous and pure shenanigans ensue. It was inspired by the Foo Fighters’ “Learn To Fly” video as well as 80’s cult classic movies like The Naked Gun and The Breakfast Club.

“The guys and I were hanging out in the studio jamming away and this song started crawling out. The hook line came right to me. I could hear it immediately. The first lines I had were the last ones in the song, ‘There’s no life where there’s no love, Youth Is Wasted On The Young’…it just flowed. The rest of it came out a few weeks later, once everything was shut down due to covid and reality had time to sink in,” said vocalist/guitarist Josh Kennedy. “We felt like little kids being grounded, not allowed to go out and play, so we wrote it from that perspective.”

Kennedy continued: “We had a couple ideas as to what we wanted for the video. We wound up getting the option to take over a high school for a couple days, so we HAD to go with that. All the locations in one place. It was a no brainer. A good friend of ours that we met from playing shows in Arizona and Mexico was retiring from his principal gig and asked us if we wanted to take over his school for a couple days. We couldn’t pass it up. Initially, we were just gonna shoot some short videos for social media and then play a few songs for the kids, but inspiration struck. We brainstormed for a couple hours and storyboarded it out and it worked. We are huge Foo Fighter fans, to say the least. Their videos are amazing. We are most definitely paying homage to those guys in this video. It’s got a ‘Learn To Fly’ meets ‘Sabotage’ vibe for me. We are also fans of the Naked Gun movies as well as anything Broken Lizard does, so we obviously don’t take ourselves too seriously.”

Check out the music video “Youth Is Wasted On The Young” live right now below: