Phoenix Announces Global Fall 2022 Tour Dates and Share Groovy Song “Alpha Zulu” Out Now

The French indie-pop band Phoenix has released a brand new single titled “Alpha Zulu,” along with a music video. The release of the new track comes along with an announcement from the band of a Fall tour around the world, kicking off in September.
“Alpha Zulu,” the first single that the indie band has released in roughly 2 years, instantly shows itself as being a strong comeback for the band. The track is altogether groovy and fun, using a vocal synth to create a catchy melody used throughout the track, on top of the warm but earworm-like vocals of frontman Thomas Mars. A highlight of the new release is the track’s music video, which features a whole host of old portraits of famous figures’ faces warped to sing the lyrics of the song. To see everyone from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart to Genghis Khan lip-sync to “Alpha Zulu,” see the song’s music video via YouTube below.
Phoenix’s Fall 2022 tour, named the Alpha Zulu Tour, is scheduled to begin its main set of shows in September. Prior to this, the band will also be offering 3 shows in Barcelona and Lyon in early June. The Fall tour will kick off with a show in St. Paul, Minnesota on September 6. After this, the French band will go on to hit such places as Chicago, New York, Washington DC, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Denver and Austin, before taking a detour into other countries. From there, the band will perform in Mexico City, Berlin, Brussels, Milan, Amsterdam, closing off with a performance in Paris, France. See the full list of tour dates below.
Phoenix are currently in the process of recording their seventh studio album, following the band’s 2017 album, Ti Amo. “Alpha Zulu” is the first track that Phoenix have released since 2020’s “Identical.”
Alpha Zulu Tour Dates Fall 2022
06/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera In The City
06/10 – Lyon, FR @ Nuits de Fourviere
06/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
09/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
09/09 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/10 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
09/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
09/16 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
09/17-18 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
09/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/23 – Bentonville, AR @ FOR_MAT Festival
10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
10/07 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
10/14-16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center
11/16 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy
11/18 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz Club
11/20 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
11/23 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/29 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
Photo Credit: Owen Ela