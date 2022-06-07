Phoenix Announces Global Fall 2022 Tour Dates and Share Groovy Song “Alpha Zulu” Out Now

Home News Federico Cardenas June 7th, 2022 - 8:07 PM

The French indie-pop band Phoenix has released a brand new single titled “Alpha Zulu,” along with a music video. The release of the new track comes along with an announcement from the band of a Fall tour around the world, kicking off in September.

“Alpha Zulu,” the first single that the indie band has released in roughly 2 years, instantly shows itself as being a strong comeback for the band. The track is altogether groovy and fun, using a vocal synth to create a catchy melody used throughout the track, on top of the warm but earworm-like vocals of frontman Thomas Mars. A highlight of the new release is the track’s music video, which features a whole host of old portraits of famous figures’ faces warped to sing the lyrics of the song. To see everyone from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart to Genghis Khan lip-sync to “Alpha Zulu,” see the song’s music video via YouTube below.

Phoenix’s Fall 2022 tour, named the Alpha Zulu Tour, is scheduled to begin its main set of shows in September. Prior to this, the band will also be offering 3 shows in Barcelona and Lyon in early June. The Fall tour will kick off with a show in St. Paul, Minnesota on September 6. After this, the French band will go on to hit such places as Chicago, New York, Washington DC, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Denver and Austin, before taking a detour into other countries. From there, the band will perform in Mexico City, Berlin, Brussels, Milan, Amsterdam, closing off with a performance in Paris, France. See the full list of tour dates below.

Phoenix are currently in the process of recording their seventh studio album, following the band’s 2017 album, Ti Amo. “Alpha Zulu” is the first track that Phoenix have released since 2020’s “Identical.”

Alpha Zulu Tour Dates Fall 2022

06/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera In The City

06/10 – Lyon, FR @ Nuits de Fourviere

06/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

09/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

09/09 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/10 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

09/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

09/16 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

09/17-18 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

09/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/23 – Bentonville, AR @ FOR_MAT Festival

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

10/07 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

10/14-16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center

11/16 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

11/18 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz Club

11/20 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/23 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/29 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

Photo Credit: Owen Ela