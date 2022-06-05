Paul Leary Shares Psychedelic New Music Video For “Too Many People”

Home News Anaya Bufkin June 5th, 2022 - 11:09 AM

Musician and music producer Paul Leary has released his new psychedelic music video for his single, “Too Many People”. The single comes from his forthcoming reissue of his debut LP titled, The History of Dogs. The music video was created by Leary himself.

Leary’s LP, The History of Dogs, was originally released in 1991 via Rough Trade America. The LP was Leary’s debut solo album as he broke out of his rock band, Butthole Surfers, as a solo artist It featured songs, including “The Birds Are Dying”, “How Much Longer” and “He’s Working Overtime.” The psychedelic music video to his single, “Too Many People”, should come as no surprise to fans considering the LP’s genres consisted of psychedelic and experimental rock. The reissue is set to release on June 17 via Shimmy-Disc/Joyful Noise. The single follows after he shared the bonus track “Speedo Man”, which was described as “thrilling” and “spontaneous”, back in May.

The video for “Too Many People” appears a bit unconventional, but it adds to the classic, rock song. The image of Paul pops up immediately as the song’s lyrics begin. Other images show split images of Paul, crowded sidewalks, and someone dancing with a gas mask over their face. Viewers also get a funny scene with Paul air-playing the piano and him sticking his tongue out. It’s a must-see video that will surely entertain the crowd. The video is available to watch below.

Regarding his single, Paul wrote, “It blows my mind how many people live on this planet. Billions of us. All being born, all dying. And all defecating and urinating in between. I love to stand in. places where I can look out over the landscape and see no evidence at all of human beings. We are a deeply flawed species.”