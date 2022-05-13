Paul Leary Of Butthole Surfers Announces Reissue Of The History Of Dogs, Shares Bonus Track “Speedo Man”

Home News Mohammad Halim May 13th, 2022 - 4:34 PM

The infamous rock band Butthole Surfers is turning back in time to resurface their first album The History Of Dogs. Lead Guitarist of the group Paul Leary just announced today, May 13, of the new rendition of the complete 1991 Long Play. Leary announced that the remake is due for June 17 of this year. Celebrating the new release of the album, Leary has also shared a new track titled “Speedo Man”, followed by a music video to go with it!

“Speedo Man” almost seems like a regular thriller rock track at the beginning, as Leary starts off the song with a spontaneous guitar solo. Then, the lyrics hit you. At first, the vocals are muffled, until you realize that all of the words from Leary are exactly what you think: “Speedo man”. Ranging from low to high pitches, Leary sure does know how to input comedy into his work, while implementing killer tunes on the guitar. However, despite the amusing track, the lyrics is not what gets the audience, but the video itself. First we see various flowers blooming, just before a picture of a mans belly while wearing (you guessed it) a speedo. More photos pop up, followed by a greenscreen of elephants marching behind an explosion. Making the video definitely fit with today’s meme culture.

The recreation of The History of Dogs is now available for preorder, as we all Leary’s current solo LP Born Stupid as a set. You can preorder them here!

Track list for The History of Dogs

1. The Birds Are Dying

2. Apollo One

3. Dalhart Down the Road

4. How Much Longer

5. He’s Working Overtime

6. Speedo Man

7. Indians Storm the Government

8. Is It Mikey

9. Too Many People

10. The City

11. Fine Home

12. The Adventures of Pee Pee the Sailor



