Jose Mangin Establishes Nonprofit Organization ‘Headbang For Science’ To Help Metalheads In Highschool

Home News Abigail Lee June 4th, 2022 - 6:07 PM

Jose Mangin, who has been dubbed the “Metal Ambassador” due to his positions as curator and host for Sirius XM, has established a nonprofit to help high school-aged metal fans interested in science and medicine get through college.

The project is close to Mangin’s heart, as he was once in a position similar to those he intends to help with Headbang for Science. Mangin says that the organization “provides an annual scholarship award to a graduating high school senior majoring in science/medicine, has financial need, 3.5 GPA and is passionate about metal music.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin (@josemangin)

As a young student, Mangin aimed to become a pharmacist, as he details in his Instagram post shown above. He was able to get his undergraduate degree in chemistry in part due to scholarships he won. He goes on to say that “If it wasn’t for my education, I would NEVER have this metallically blessed life. I want to give back to our Metal family, help inspire kids to kick ass in school, and set them up on a path for success.”

While many niche scholarships exist, Mangin says that Headbang for Science will be the “first and only public charity dedicated to headbangers who excel in science and want to pursue a medical career.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin (@josemangin)

The organization’s first fundraising event has already begun with Spiritbox’s ticket sales for their upcoming show at the Anaheim House of Blues. Tickets for their VIP experience will be given to Headbang for Science, and Mangin will join the fun by spending time with those who purchase these tickets.

Mangin promises “to make your experience super badass!”

While his nonprofit kicks off, Mangin will continue to work for Sirius XM Liquid Metal, including acting as host for an OTTTO and Bastardane concert.