The Melvins Announces Fall 2022 US Tour Dates

The Melvins have recently announced their “The Five Legged Tour” with 43 additional chances to see them on tour throughout the US this year. They are on their “The Electric Roach Tour” which began on June 14.

“Nationwide once again,” Buzz Osborne noted. “Nothing like touring the USA in the fall. Everyone’s a winner!”

The Melvins have released two new albums in 2021 entitled, Working with God and Five Legged Dog. Both of these collections include references to their work from the early 80s. The Melvins full tour dates can be found below:

“The Five Legged Tour” dates:

September 5 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

September 6 San Jose, CA The Ritz

September 7 Bakersfield, CA Temblor Brewing Company

September 8 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre

September 9 Felton, CA Felton Music Hall

September 10 Fresno, CA Strummer’s

September 12 Las Vegas, NV Backstage Bar & Billiards

September 13 Flagstaff, AZ Yucca North

September 14 Santa Fe, NM The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company

September 16 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre

September 17 Ft. Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

September 19 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

September 20 Kansas City, KS recordBar

September 21 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House

September 22 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall

September 23 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue Theatre

September 24 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

September 26 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

September 27 Lancaster, PA Tellus360

September 29 New York, NY Irving Plaza

September 30 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony

October 1 Washington, DC Black Cat

October 3 Raleigh, NC The Pour House Music Hall

October 4 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theatre

October 5 Greenville, SC The Radio Room

October 6 Savannah, GA District Live

October 7 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club

October 9 Jacksonville, FL Jack Rabbits

October 10 Gainesville, FL High Dive

October 11 Orlando, FL The Social

October 12 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

October 13 Tampa, FL Orpheum Theater

October 15 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall

October 16 Baton Rouge, LA Chelsea’s Live

October 17 Jackson, MS Duling Hall

October 18 Memphis, TN Growlers

October 19 Little Rock, AR Revolution! Music Room

October 21 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

October 22 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall

October 23 Denton, TX Rubber Gloves

October 25 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace

October 28 Palm Springs, CA The Alibi

October 29 Los Angeles, CA The Halloween Freakout

“The Electric Roach Tour” dates:

June 14 San Diego, CA Casbah

June 15 Long Beach, CA Alex’s Bar

June 16 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s

June 18 Tucson, AZ Club Congress

June 21 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jack’s

June 22 Birmingham, AL Saturn

June 23 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre

June 24 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

June 25 Richmond, VA The Broadberry

June 27 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

June 28 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall

June 29 Syracuse, NY The Westcott Theatre

July 1 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center

July 2 Huntington, WV The Loud

July 3 Detroit, MI El Club

July 5 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

July 6 Davenport, IA Racoon Motel

July 7 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s

July 8 Minneapolis, MN Grumpy’s

July 9 Fargo, ND The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

July 10 Sioux Falls, SD Icon Lounge

July 12 Salt Lake City, UT The Metro Music Hall

July 14 Bozeman, MT The ELM

July 15 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

July 16 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

July 17 Eugene, OR Sessions Music Hall

July 19 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post

July 20 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat