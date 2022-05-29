Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea To Play Bounty Hunter On New Star Wars Series Obi-Wan Kenobi

Home News Federico Cardenas May 29th, 2022 - 10:26 PM

The widely esteemed Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael Peter “Flea” Balzary has attained a massive new addition to his resume: a guest role in the Star Wars universe.

Aside from being a living legend in the world of bass playing, Flea has been well known for taking a variety of acting roles since his youth, starting off with a cameo in the 1983 film The Outsiders. In his most recent acting endeavor, Stereogum reports that we will see the musician/actor play a bounty hunter by the name of Vect Nakru in the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Vect Nakru will be assigned to to kidnap Princess Leia as a child. The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi have already been made available on Disney+.

A video showing off Flea’s character in the Disney show set to Red Hot Chili Pepper’s “Californication” has provided via Twitter below.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have recently released a new studio album titled Unlimited Love. Notably, this latest album features the return of guitarist John Frusciante, who had originally left the rock band in 2009.

Flea will have a role in the upcoming film Babylon, set to release in early 2023.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister