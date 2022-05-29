Def Leppard Shares Energetic New Music Video For “Fire It Up”, Diamond Star Halos Out Now

Home News Mohammad Halim May 29th, 2022 - 8:39 PM

Image Credit: defleppard.com

Def Leppard, the English rock band, is celebrating his newest track “Fire It Up”. Last week, the band teased their fans by releasing the track across all music platforms including a youtube video- which has already has hit over 150,000 views. Now, fans finally get the chance to live the full album experience, as Def Leppard shared the list of tracks titled Diamond Star Halo Friday May 27.

They also gifted fans by releasing their own music video for “Fire It Up”. The video already has over 170,000 views on Youtube, reaching up to their audio video. The gang doesn’t hesitate to get right on to their killer track. “Fire It Up” starts off with a soulehette of the team, then a flash of light reveals Def Leppard with the pre-chorus. The first verse gets the adrenaline going, “Jukebox gospel, raise it up another level. Young street apostles with their hallelujah peddles.” Def Leppard talks about having the thrill of rock and roll.

Joe Elliot talked about why fans should listen to the new album-according to BlabberMouth, “If you’re a Def Leppard fan, I would imagine there’s always a need to listen to some new music, because as much as it’s great to have this massive back catalog of music, new music is what keeps a band alive, so we wanna share that with our fans.” You can view the full tracklist below.

Diamond Star Halo Tracklist

01. Take What You Want

02. Kick

03. Fire It Up

04. This Guitar (feat. Alison Krauss]

05. Sos Emergency

06. Liquid Dust

07. U Rok Mi

08. Goodbye For Good This Time

09. All We Need

10. Open Your Eyes

11. Gimme A Kiss

12. Angels (Can’t Help You Now)

13. Lifeless (feat. Alison Krauss)

14. Unbreakable

15. From Here To Eternity

