Blind Guardian Announce The God Machine For September 2022 Release, Share New Video “Blood Of The Elves”

Mohammad Halim May 28th, 2022 - 11:34 AM

The killer German rock and metal band Blind Guardian is kicking of this summer with a their new album release titled The God Machine which is set to aim September 2 produced by Nuclear Blast. Celebrating the album early, the band decided to gift their fans with the release of one of the tracks from the album “Blood Of The Elves”, along with a new music video to go with it!

According to BlabberMouth, singer of the group writes Hansi Kürsch “Instrumentally, the track has some kind of an early Nineties appeal that blends well into the vocal parts of the opera/twist era and catapults both epochs into a new era for the band. A perfect hybrid. The chorus has some very strong sing-along vibes, despite its complexity. What else do you need?”

The whole video is a mixture of dark and bad-ass instrumentals. As the lyrics are inspired by the computer video game “The Witcher” series, the music video features potion bottles, computer animated blood spilling across the screen randomly (which is reminiscent of 90’s graphics), a background of god-like creatures and forests, and the band jamming it out on a stage.

Fans are happier than ever, calling it one of the best Blind Guardian songs in sometime! And, it is certainly prevalent in the hard beats of the drums and the electric guitars. You can view the tracklist for the new album, along with the music video for “Blood Of The Elves” below.

The God Machine Tracklist

01. Deliver Us From Evil

02. Damnation

03. Secrets Of The American Gods

04. Violent Shadows

05. Life Beyond The Spheres

06. Architects Of Doom

07. Let It Be No More

08. Blood Of The Elves

09. Destiny

