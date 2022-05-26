WEBCAST: Watch The Cali Roots 2022 Live Stream

After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, the California Roots Music and Arts Festival has returned. Best part? For those who are unable to attend this year’s Monterey County Fair and Event Center, the festival will be able to see over 33 hours of performance via a live stream of all the artist’s performances during Cali Roots 2022.
Better part? Cali Roots has turned into a four-day reggae, roots, and hip hop music festival for the first time this year. In addition, approximately 20 global reggae musicians will play live for the global reggae audience. Renowned artists performing live include Sean Paul, Ice Cube, Sublime with Rome, Stick Figure, and Jamaica’s own king of dancehall, Beenie Man. In addition, Cali Roots mainstays like as Rebelution, Atmosphere, Chronixx, and Damian “Jr Gong” Marley will play. Fan favorites Stephen Marley, Protoje with Lila Iké and Jaz Elise, Brother Ali, Sa-Roc, and Slightly Stoopid are among others on the lineup.
Starting today all the way to Sunday, viewers will have a whole day of fun, so buckle up, get comfortable and enjoy artists performing what they love and do best: make music.
This live stream will be updated with the next day’s live stream.
Thursday, May 26, 2022 (Starting Now)
11:35 AM – Eli Mac
12:25 PM – Kash’d Out
1:15 PM – Tropidelic
2 PM – Tunnel Vision
2:50 PM – Demarco
3:40 PM – Demn
4:40 PM – Fortunate Youth
6:30 PM – Protoje Ft Lila Ike & Jaz Elise
8:45 PM – (Special Performance) Stephen Marley
9:50 PM – Dirty Heads
Friday, May 27, 2022
10:35 AM – Natural Vibrations
11:25 AM – Satsang
12:10 PM – Nattali Rize
1 PM – EarthKry
1:45 PM – The Movement
2:35 PM – Sa-Roc
3:20 PM – The Expendables
4:15 PM – Brother Ali
5 PM – J Boog
6:05 PM – Pepper
7:10 PM – Atmosphere
8:15 PM – Chronixx
9:30 PM – Rebelution
Saturday, May 28, 2022
10:30 AM – Sensi Trails
10:45 AM – Fia
12 PM – The Elovaters
12:45 PM – Arise Roots
1:30 PM – Bumpin Uglies
2:15 PM – Dub Inc
3 PM – Collie Buddz
4 PM – Iya Terra
5 PM – Trevor Hall
6 PM – The Green
7 PM – Stick Figure
8:10 PM – Tribal Seeds
9:20 PM – Slightly Stoopid
Sunday, May 29. 2022
10:30 AM – Vana Liya
11:45 AM – Artikal Sound System
12:30 PM – Through The Roots
1:15 PM – Durand Jones & The Indications
2:15 PM – Mike Love
3 PM – Common Kings
4:05 PM – Anthony B
5:05 PM – Cali Roots Debut Performance by Sublime with Rome
6:10 PM – Hirie
7:10 PM – Ice Cube
8:10 PM – Sean Paul
9:30 PM – Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley
All times are PT.