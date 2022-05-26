WEBCAST: Watch The Cali Roots 2022 Live Stream

Home News Cassandra Reichelt May 26th, 2022 - 11:35 AM

After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, the California Roots Music and Arts Festival has returned. Best part? For those who are unable to attend this year’s Monterey County Fair and Event Center, the festival will be able to see over 33 hours of performance via a live stream of all the artist’s performances during Cali Roots 2022.

Better part? Cali Roots has turned into a four-day reggae, roots, and hip hop music festival for the first time this year. In addition, approximately 20 global reggae musicians will play live for the global reggae audience. Renowned artists performing live include Sean Paul, Ice Cube, Sublime with Rome, Stick Figure, and Jamaica’s own king of dancehall, Beenie Man. In addition, Cali Roots mainstays like as Rebelution, Atmosphere, Chronixx, and Damian “Jr Gong” Marley will play. Fan favorites Stephen Marley, Protoje with Lila Iké and Jaz Elise, Brother Ali, Sa-Roc, and Slightly Stoopid are among others on the lineup.

Starting today all the way to Sunday, viewers will have a whole day of fun, so buckle up, get comfortable and enjoy artists performing what they love and do best: make music.

This live stream will be updated with the next day’s live stream.

Thursday, May 26, 2022 (Starting Now)

11:35 AM – Eli Mac

12:25 PM – Kash’d Out

1:15 PM – Tropidelic

2 PM – Tunnel Vision

2:50 PM – Demarco

3:40 PM – Demn

4:40 PM – Fortunate Youth

6:30 PM – Protoje Ft Lila Ike & Jaz Elise

8:45 PM – (Special Performance) Stephen Marley

9:50 PM – Dirty Heads

Friday, May 27, 2022

10:35 AM – Natural Vibrations

11:25 AM – Satsang

12:10 PM – Nattali Rize

1 PM – EarthKry

1:45 PM – The Movement

2:35 PM – Sa-Roc

3:20 PM – The Expendables

4:15 PM – Brother Ali

5 PM – J Boog

6:05 PM – Pepper

7:10 PM – Atmosphere

8:15 PM – Chronixx

9:30 PM – Rebelution

Saturday, May 28, 2022

10:30 AM – Sensi Trails

10:45 AM – Fia

12 PM – The Elovaters

12:45 PM – Arise Roots

1:30 PM – Bumpin Uglies

2:15 PM – Dub Inc

3 PM – Collie Buddz

4 PM – Iya Terra

5 PM – Trevor Hall

6 PM – The Green

7 PM – Stick Figure

8:10 PM – Tribal Seeds

9:20 PM – Slightly Stoopid

Sunday, May 29. 2022

10:30 AM – Vana Liya

11:45 AM – Artikal Sound System

12:30 PM – Through The Roots

1:15 PM – Durand Jones & The Indications

2:15 PM – Mike Love

3 PM – Common Kings

4:05 PM – Anthony B

5:05 PM – Cali Roots Debut Performance by Sublime with Rome

6:10 PM – Hirie

7:10 PM – Ice Cube

8:10 PM – Sean Paul

9:30 PM – Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley

All times are PT.