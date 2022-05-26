Over 1,000 Musicians Cover Foo Fighters Song “My Hero” as a Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Home News Megan Mandatta May 26th, 2022 - 11:47 AM

Over 1,000 musicians joined together to honor the legacy of Taylor Hawkins through a group cover of the Foo Fighters song “My Hero” at the Stade de France in Paris for the Rockin’1000 concert. In addition to the tribute, the group also performed covers of “The Who, Rage Against the Machine, Pink Floyd, The White Stripes, and Guns N’ Roses,” according to Consequence.net.

More information regarding the Rockin’1000s origins can be found in the documentary created about them titled We Are the Thousand.