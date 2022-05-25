Shearwater Unveils Eerie New Song And Video “Laguna Seca”

Home News Anaya Bufkin May 25th, 2022 - 8:00 PM

Rock band Shearwater released their new single “Laguana Seca”, as well as a new video. The single will be a part of the band’s new album, The Great Awakening, which is set to be digitally released on June 10.

The video begins with an actress in a dark space and then transitions to the girl, isolated, outside in the woods surrounded by nature. The song’s arrangement acts as if it is preparing the listeners and viewers for something bad to happen. The pounding drums get the listeners’ hearts racing and the strings create the eerie feeling of uncertainty and scariness. The chilling video was directed by Emily Cross (of the band Loma), who also directed the videos for Shearwater’s singles, “Agaba” and “Xenarthran.” Jonathan Meiburg, the lead singer of the band, commented, “‘Laguana Seca’ came from one of those dreams where you meet someone you know, but they aren’t themselves. And then you realize that you’re not yourself, either.” The video was uploaded to the band’s official YouTube page, and it can be viewed here.

The Great Awakening was produced by the band and Dan Duszynski, who is also a part of Loma. Meiburg claimed that he wanted to find a new direction for this album instead of going in the direction of the band’s 2016 projects Jet Plane and Oxbow. He stated, “I felt hopeless. And I didn’t want to make hopeless music.” The album, which will consist of 11 tracks, will embrace despair and happiness, beauty and dread. While it is set to release this summer, it is available now for pre-order.