PREMIERE: ABOVE & BELOW Drop Grueling and Painful New Song “Rust” From Debut Album Suffer Decay Alone

If there was ever a song someone could relate to, it is Rust by ABOVE & BELOW. Life is an uphill battle with pain and sorrow and just wandering around aimlessly trying to find meaning in life. Being human is complex, and Bryce Seditz is upfront about the gritty and grueling that human beings go through daily.

Following the release of Plaguewielder’s Covenant Death album in 2021, core member Seditz decided to go solo in 2022 and created the Ohio-based industrial/blackened metal band ABOVE & BELOW. His debut album, Suffer Decay Alone, set to release through Disorder Recordings next month, applies influences from Swedish musician Tim Skold and metal band 3Teeth, as well as leans into Ministry’s Al Jourgensen artistic approach. Seditz took it upon himself to handle all songwriting and most of the production, using the local noises of mines, steel mills, and the blackness of his surrounding area. In other words, it created a world with an overwhelming feeling of rejection and hopelessness.

“’Rust’ was one of the first three songs I started working on for ABOVE & BELOW. There was a lot of experimenting with synths and programming. Adding guitar pedals to all these different noises, and figuring out how they all worked. I’ve always wanted to do an Industrial project but didn’t have the means to do it. Looking back, I was teaching myself how to create this type of music,” said Bryce Seditz. “It was a lot of fun. Lyrically, ‘Rust’ is all about being lost as a human being. Feeling like there is nothing worthwhile in this world for you anymore, which I’m sure a lot of people can relate to.”

Mxdwn music has the pleasure of exclusively premiering ABOVE & BELOW latest song Rust, so check it out below:

Suffer Decay Alone will see release on CD and digital through Disorder Recordings on June 10th. Preorders are now available and where another song Isolate is also available for streaming here.