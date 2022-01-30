Toro Y Moi Announces New Album Mahal For April 2022 Release, Share Dynamic New Songs And Videos “Postman” And “Magazine”

Home News Anaya Bufkin January 30th, 2022 - 9:17 PM

The jack of all trades singer referred to as Toro y Moi has announced his new album MAHAL. But wait, there’s more! Toro y Moi has shared two new singles “Postman” and “Magazine”, as well as their videos.

Based on reports from a press release, MAHAL will be a 13-track project that marks the singer’s seventh studio album. The album will span different genres and sound, such as the psychedelic rock sound of the 1960s and 1970s, as well as the mod-post rock sound of the 1990s. Both genres have transcended time and are still very classic and exciting sounds. The album sounds great already! Toro y Moi, also known as Chaz Bear, is already such an amazing musical influence by using various sounds and creating different vibes and has brought his sound to festivals such as Smoking Grooves that have resulted in even more love for his sound.

“Postman”, directed by Kid. Studio, is a funky and lighthearted song accompanied with an unusual, but fun visual. After listening to the song, fans will definitely be singing, “Mr. Postman” over and over again. It’s groovy, oh-so catchy, and will have listeners swaying back and forth in rhythm with the song.

“Magazine” doesn’t disappoint either. While it has more of a chill and relaxing vibe than “Postman”, the psychedelic visuals are very pleasing to the eye. Directed by Arlington Lowell, the video is full of colorful graphics and captivating edits. “Magazine” features singer and musician Salami Rose Joe Louis. Watch the video below.

MAHAL is set to be released on Aril 29 via Dead Oceans, and it will feature artists such as Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Salami Rose Joe Louis, Sofie and The Mattson 2.

MAHAL

Toro y Moi

April 29th, 2022

Dead Oceans

1. The Medium (feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

2. Goes By So Fast

3. Magazine (feat. Salami Rose Joe Louis)

4. Postman

5. The Loop

6. Last Year

7. Mississippi

8. Clarity (feat. Sofie)

9. Foreplay

10. Déjà Vu

11. Way Too Hot

12. Millennium (feat. The Mattson 2)

13. Days in Love

Photo Credit: Owen Ela