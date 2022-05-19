Soccer Mommy Drops Powerful New Single “Bones,” Announces Massive 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Megan Mandatta May 19th, 2022 - 10:05 PM

Soccer Mommy has recently released her new single “Bones” prior to the launch of her new album Sometimes Forever, from Daniel Lopatin. Allison notes, “Bones is a song about struggling with the parts of yourself that you don’t like in a relationship.”

Sometimes Forever is set to be released on June 24th with preorders available now. “[Bones is] about wanting to become better for someone and feeling like you’re standing in your own way,” Allison concluded. This new rock song truly proves Soccer Mommy is doing her own interpretation of the genre with every new release. The full song and video can be found below.

The video, directed by Alex Ross Perry allows the viewer to get a deeper glimpse into the meaning of the lyrics from the track. In addition to the newest album release, Soccer Mommy is going on tour beginning June 10.

Soccer Mommy Tour (tickets available now)

6/10/22 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

6/12/22 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

6/24/22 – Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

6/27/22 – Bristol, UK @ Canons Marsh Amphitheater %

6/28/22 – Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *

6/30/22 – Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival

8/12/22 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/31/22 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

9/01/22 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

9/01/22-9/04/22 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/03/22 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

9/05/22 – Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

9/06/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

9/08/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

9/09/22 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

9/10/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

9/12/22 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

9/13/22 – Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus

9/15/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

9/16/22 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

9/17/22 – Brussels, BE – Rotonde @ Botanique

9/18/22 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

9/20/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

9/21/22 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

9/22/22 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

9/23/22 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

9/24/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

10/28/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex &

10/29/22 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre &

10/30/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &

11/01/22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro &

11/04/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &

11/05/22 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA &

11/06/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues &

11/11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

11/12/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/14/22 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

11/16/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

11/17/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^

11/18/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

11/19/22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

11/30/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant #

12/02/22 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s #

12/03/22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

12/04/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

12/07/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #

12/08/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

12/10/22 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

12/11/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

12/13/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

12/14/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

12/16/22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East #

12/17/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

% with The War On Drugs

* with Haim

& with support from Lightning Bug

^ with support from Helena Deland

# with support from TOPS

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer