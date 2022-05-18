Florence + The Machine Cover The Stooges’ “Search and Destroy”

Home News Megan Mandatta May 18th, 2022 - 7:22 PM

Florence + The Machine released their cover of The Stooges’ “Search and Destroy” alongside a lyric video on May 18. This song undeniably was redone according to the group’s style with Florence’s iconic voice cutting through the impressive rock chords.

The original song was released in 1973, but Florence + The Machine don’t lose its authentic 70s rock sound with their recent rendition. The full song can be found below.

The song can be found on the group’s deluxe edition of their latest album, Dance Fever, available now.

“I was thinking about Nick Cave, I was thinking about Leonard Cohen, Florence noted in an interview with Consequence. “I was thinking about how, in some ways, although everyone undergoes huge changes, their physical bodies, especially moving through touring, have been allowed to remain unchanged… and they can commit their body entirely to the stage. These people that I had tried to follow in their exact footsteps, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t do that. I’m not going to be able to do that. I’m going to have to make choices.’ It’s so funny because in the singing, I’m trying to still embody them. In the lower baritones, I’m trying to do a Leonard or a Nick, or an Iggy Pop was a really big reference, so it’s this, ‘I can do it.’ It’s this desperation of trying to hold onto this idea that I had about myself, all the while it is even being undercut by the song itself.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna