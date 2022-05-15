Camila Cabello Joins Maria Becerra On Intergalactic New Video For “Hasta Los Dientes”

Home News Roy Lott May 15th, 2022 - 9:49 PM

Camila Cabello has released an out-of-this-world music video for her song “Hasta Los Dientes,” featuring Maria Becerra.

The video sees Cabello and Becerra as Mars’ biggest stars. The intro makes a reference to soccer commentator Enrique “El Perro” Bermudez’s iconic kickoff line, “aficionados que viven la intensided del fútbol” (“fans who live the intensity of soccer”), but replaces soccer with “interplanetary concert.” Cabello starts with dancers behind her while dancing to the catchy bop. becerra then comes in walking down a flight of stairs and then is seend dancing with Cabello with fun outfits. Check out the retro alien-themed visual below.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cabello teased the music video shortly before its release“I just saw the last cut of the music video yesterday. It’s kind of like space vibes; like a performance on a spaceship,” she said.

“Hasta Los Dientes” follows previously released singles “Psychofreak,” “Bam Bam,” and last year’s “Don’t Go Yet.” Allo fo which are from her album Familia.

Cabello also spoke to Rolling Stone about her album Familia and the response she’s received. “I’m just so grateful that the people that have connected with it deeply and truly, and that feels really special,” she said. “I saw some fans be like, ‘I feel like I know her more now.’ That’s what it’s about. I fucking love that.”

In support of the album, Cabello will be hitting the road with Coldplay later this year in suppoprt of their latest album Music of the Spheres.