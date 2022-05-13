Greg Puciato Shares Brooding New Song And Video “Never Wanted That”

Home News Mohammad Halim May 13th, 2022 - 12:51 PM

Metal star singer Greg Puciato is back from “Imaginary Fire” and “Lowered” with a whole new track. “Never Wanted That” was released today (May 12), along with a second preview of his newest album Mirrorcell which hits music platforms July 1. The singer also just wrapped up his North American tour.

In the new single, Puciato recorded all the guitars and bass for the collection. The song starts off with a thrilling electric guitar and drum solo, just before Puciato starts off with the badass first verse “Never throw off your halo, You won’t be getting it back.” The song tells a story about two people lost in communication, with continuous arguments and heart brakes. Puciato uses repetition towards the end to make a chilling chorus, “If your calling, I’m not crying, Don’t tell me your empty inside, I’m alone inside my castle, Where we try.”

The video of the song starts off in a black and white footage of Puciato himself walking in an alleyway. The lack of color and the grim setting are appropriate for the message of the story. He then walks to the streets of Baltimore, just before the video ends. “It was really the only time I had. We did multiple whole takes and this was the one. Jim and Tony, as usual, did an excellent job. At one point you can see me fuck up the words. I had to learn so many Cantrell songs that I forgot my own goddamned lyrics.” Puciato states regarding the video.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat