The Shins Announces Oh, Inverted World – The Birthday Tour Celebration for Summer 2022

Oh, Inverted World was originally released in 2001, and now upon its 21st birthday, The Shins have decided to embark on an anniversary tour, according to Stereogum. Tickets for the tour are available May 20 with show dates starting July 12.

“Everything was so tongue-in-cheek in the indie world of the ’90s,” James Mercer of The Shins says. “I remember feeling a longing for some sort of romance in music again, something earnest, like a real attempt at some emotional language.”

The Shins recently performed their debut album at the Just Like Heaven music festival. In addition, their song “New Slang” from the album was covered by Matt and Kim.

The full tour dates and locations are listed below.

07/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

07/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium *

07/16 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery*

07/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas *

07/23 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre *

07/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *

07/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

07/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

07/29 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

08/01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

08/02 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *

08/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *

08/06 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater *

08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

08/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

08/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

08/20 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

08/23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

08/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann *

08/27 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

08/29 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia *

08/30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

08/31 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre *

09/02 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora *

09/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

09/04 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

09/06 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Factory *

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *

09/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre *

09/13 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

09/16 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square**

* Featuring Joseph

**Other Act To Be Announced

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer