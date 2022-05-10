Sofi Tukker Cover Louis Armstrong’s “What A Wonderful World”

Home News Mohammad Halim May 10th, 2022 - 1:46 AM

The pop and dance musical duo of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern that make up Sofi Tukker had a little when a new cover was in Sofi Tukker’s new album Wet Tennis. The group who brought you famous tracks such as “Spa”, “Purple Hat” and the world hit “Best Friend”, were seen making a small cover on Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful Wonderful World”.

The song puts a new twist into the already classic hit. The beat starts off faster than the original, yet calmer. Haley-Weld’s soothing voice is a great rendition to the tranquil beats in the background. Later in the song, the beat drops harder, perfecting the single even more.

Louis Armstrong, the jazz king himself, made the original song in 1967. Since then, it has become a major phenomenon. However, last Saturday (May 9), The famous duo posted a short clip of the cover.

Sofi Tukker also put a new short Instagram video celebrating the new song. “What a Wonderful World 🙂 the last song on the album, out nowwww” the caption wrote. The starts off with Hawley-Weld herself with the text “Made of cover of a song my dad used to sing to me when I was a baby”, as she holds a small guitar. She starts off with the cover, “I see trees of green. Red roses too.”

Along with Haley-Weld’s, the audience can also hear clapping sounds in the background. Some people speculate that it was coming from Tucker Halpern!

