Cave In Share Powerful New Single And Video For “Reckoning”

Megan Mandatta May 10th, 2022 - 5:57 PM

“Reckoning” was released May 10 alongside a music video of the band performing the song in an empty warehouse before transitioning to their on-stage rendition.

“Reckoning” comes from Cave In’s highly return with their Relapse Records debut in Heavy Pendulum, which is set to be the band’s first full studio record in over ten years.

“Reckoning” is the first song from Cave In to be fully written by guitarist Adam McGrath with the video directed by Jay Zucco.

“‘Reckoning’ started as a demo I sent to the band for consideration while mapping out the tracklist for Heavy Pendulum,” McGrath notes. “It was inspired by the idea of adding a song to the acoustic/electric live sets Steve and I had been performing on and off for the last 20 years. A fresh song with that set-up (acoustic/electric guitar) seemed exciting to pursue. Somewhere between Led Zeppelin’s ‘Battle of Evermore’ and Mad Season’s ‘Long Gone Day’ is the birth of ‘Reckoning,’ a song about digesting huge loss and forging paths into unknown futures.”

The song falls in line with the band’s contemporary rock, hardcore, and metal sound and the video captures the heart of the performance in general. With plenty of headbanging from the members and a flashing light show toward the end, this music video sets the stage for the rest of the album’s release.

Cave In has also recently announced its Summer and Fall tour dates with shows in the United States ranging from July 21 to August 6. The band also plans to travel internationally in Europe and the UK.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat.