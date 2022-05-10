Ashley Johnson And Brian Foster Of The Wild Years Share Melodic New Single “The Orphaned Ones”

Home News Megan Mandatta May 10th, 2022 - 11:51 AM

“The Orphaned Ones” was released May 9 and is widely available on various music streaming platforms. This new single from The Wild Years takes a softer sound when dealing with topics of trust, lies and a need for forgiveness.

Ashley Johnson and Brian Foster began their musical journey during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 with their first single “Radio Nowhere.” This acoustic cover of Bruce Springsteen’s popular song was released on March 15, 2020.

“The Orphaned Ones” begins with a melodic chiming sound that breaks down into a more mainstream alternative pop tone. Although this song breaks away from the band’s original work, Foster and Johnson seem to be getting more personal with their lyrics this time around.

“I know you had to lie / You know I had to hide from your mistakes / We gotta leave ’em behind / Before the hand of time can have its way,” Verse one reads.

The song touches on mutual betrayal and searching for a common ground of forgiveness and unity to avoid that orphaned, inherently lonely feeling. This is not a surprising message given the band’s origins during a time of international isolation.

“We’re not beyond hope / Don’t turn us away / Treasure or torture / Whatever awaits,” reads the pre-chorus.

It seems through the lyrics, Foster is attempting to show there will always exist hope for tomorrow and a path to forgiveness no matter what. The song was produced by Johnny What and the full lyric breakdown is written here.

“The Orphaned Ones” full song can be found below.