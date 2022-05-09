Poliça Shares Atmospheric New Single “Violence”

Home News Roy Lott May 9th, 2022 - 10:29 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

POLIÇA has released their new track, “Violence,” which is set to be included on their upcoming sixth studio album Madness on June 3 via Memphis Industries. The song starts with a haunting synth-pop intro with ethereal vocals from Channy. Check it out below.



Speaking about “Violence”, Channy of the band says: “Along with the core members of the band, the new single ‘Violence’ brings on some of Poliça’s favorite collaborators like Velvet Negroni’s Jermey Nutzman, Boys Noize, Dustin Zahn, CJ Camererie and Aaron Baum to bring a slow-building dance-ish take on someone else’s problems.” “Violence” follows singles “Rotting” and “Alive.” The new LP follows their 2020 album When We Stay Alive.

Shortly after the album’s release, the group will play cities across North America, kicking things off at the Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL June 9. Other stops on the tour include Detroit, Philadelphia, Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles before concluding August 26 in Milwaukee, WI. Wilsen will be joining the group on select dates. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

The Minneapolis-based project of singer, Channy Leaneagh, producer, Ryan Olson, bassist, Chris Bierden and drummers, Ben Ivascu and Drew Christopherson

