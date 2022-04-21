Nick Cave And Warren Ellis Announce New Spoken Word Album Seven Palms For June

Home News April Rose April 21st, 2022 - 12:47 PM

Nick Cave announced that he will be releasing a new spoken word LP entitled Seven Psalms in collaboration with Warren Ellis on June 17, 2022.

Cave provided a statement giving some background to the album’s creation saying, “While in lockdown I wrote a number of psalms, or small, sacred songs — one a day for a week. The seven psalms are presented as one long meditation — on faith, rage, love, grief, mercy, sex, and praise. A veiled, contemplative offering borne of an uncertain time. I hope you like it.” (via Consequence Sound)

Cave also shared a 20 second video trailer for the album that provided a sample of what fans can expect from Seven Psalms. Opening with the cover art from Seven Psalms which resembles a bible, the trailer states, “Such things should never happen, but we die the swallow finds an oak to nest her young. Defenseless between the earth and the sky, uncounted between the vast and different sun.”

A limited edition, 10″ vinyl containing a “dark petrol blue sleeve with grain embossed finish” as well as a “title and crucifix rendered in gold foil” is available for preorder on cavethings.com. Preorders also come with an exclusive prayer card.

On January 15, 2022, Cave and Ellis announced they will be releasing a documentary called THIS MUCH I KNOW TO BE TRUE directed by Andrew Dominik. This documentary, which chronicles their creative relationship during the making of Ghosteen (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) and Carnage (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis), was met with critical acclaim at the Berlin Film Festival and will be available to view in cinemas worldwide on May 11, 2022.

Seven Psalms Tracklist:

01. How Long Have I Waited?

02. Have Mercy on Me

03. I Have Trembled My Way Deep

04. I Have Wandered All My Unending Days

05. Splendour, Glorious Splendour

06. Such Things Should Never Happen

07. I Come Alone and To You

08. Psalm Instrumental

photo credit: Raymond Flotat