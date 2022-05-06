Belle and Sebastian Share Fresh New Song And Video “Talk To Me, Talk To Me”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki May 6th, 2022 - 8:02 PM

There is a unique perspective you gain during different periods of life, and there is nothing quite comparable to the vision of the formative teenage years. Belle and Sebastian, Scottish indie darlings of the 90s, released a brand-new song and video that was directed by 15-year-old siblings Freya and Rosalie Salkeld that grants you a glimpse into that teenage world with a level of poignancy that only those who are presently there can truly understand. “Talk To Me, Talk To Me” is from their brand-new album A Bit Of Previous.

The music video is realistic, truthful, and familiar to those who remember what it’s like to find your place, and Belle and Sebastian’s song is the perfect soundtrack. “I’m facing the lonely night/ With my fading sight / Talk to me, talk to me.” Such a song and such a video are a welcome addition to the Belle and Sebastian discography, and it is exciting to see such a well-conceived collaboration between them. The result is a feel-good, homegrown video that can be appreciated by all with a nostalgic spirit.

Belle and Sebastian‘s 9th studio album a bit of previous is out today, alongside a hearty tour schedule that will have them across the US, UK, and (later in 2023) various European countries like Germany, France, Italy, and more. All tour dates are below.

Frontman Stuart Murdoch stated “We had a small budget to make the video and were going to make it ourselves, but we ran out of time. So we put out an open call to filmmakers who would be interested in making something for the existing budget, requesting an image encapsulating their idea and a 100-word pitch. The directors’ mother got in touch saying her daughters are fans of the group and keen filmmakers, and they sent in a treatment that we loved. They co-wrote and co-directed it, and got a bunch of their friends involved, and made a fresh and funny take on the song”

15-year-old directors Freya and Rosalie added that “When we found out we were going to make Belle and Sebastian’s new music video we were beyond excited. Our idea had come from photos we’d taken of our friends for art projects. Casting mates we’d recently seen in a school drama production was really fun – filming them was even better! The process as a whole was an amazing challenge and we’re so grateful for the opportunity!”

A Bit Of Previous Track List:

1. Young And Stupid

2. If They’re Shooting At You

3. Talk To Me Talk To Me

4. Reclaim The Night

5. Do It For Your Country

6. Prophets On Hold

7. Unnecessary Drama

8. Come On Home

9. A World Without You

10. Deathbed Of My Dreams

11. Sea Of Sorrow

12. Working Boy In New York City

Belle and Sebastian 2022/2023 Tour Dates:

May-24 @ Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville *

May-25 @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis *

May-26 @ The Riviera Theatre, Chicago *

May-27 @ Palace Theatre, Minneapolis *

May-28 @ The Admiral, Omaha *

May-31 @ Paramount Theatre, Seattle +

Jun-1 @ Roseland Theater, Portland +

Jun-3 @ Greek Theatre, Berkeley %

Jun-4 @ Greek Theatre, LA %

Jun-5 @ Pappy and Harriet’s, Pioneertown +

Jun-7 @ The Van Buren, Phoenix +

Jun-8 @ The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company +

Jun-10 @ The Criterion, Oklahoma City +

Jun-11 @ Stubb’s Waller Creek, Austin #

Jun-13 @ Ryman Auditorium, Nashville #

Jun-14 @ Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh ^

Jun-15 @ Wolf Trap, Vienna ^

Jun-16 @ SummerStage, Central Park, NY #

Jun-17 @ Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia #

Jun-18 @ Roadrunner, Boston #

Jul-1 Spain, Barcelona, @ Vida Festival

Jul-2 Spain, Madrid, @ Noches del Botanico,

Jul-15 @ Bristol, UK Lloyds Amphitheatre, @ Bristol Harbourside

Jul-16 Stirling, UK Cardross Estate, @ Doune The Rabbit Hole

Nov-13 Cardiff, @ UK Great Hall – Student’s Union

Nov-14 London, UK @ The Roundhouse

Nov-15 London, UK @ The Roundhouse

Nov -17 Sheffield, @ UK O2 Academy Sheffield

Nov-18 Liverpool, @ UK Olympia

Nov -19 Hull, UK Asylum, @ Hull University Union

Nov-21 Aberdeen, @ UK Beach Ballroom

Nov-23 Edinburgh, @ UK Usher Hall

Nov-24 Newcastle Upon Tyne, @ UK O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Nov-25 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

Nov-27 Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

Nov-28 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

Nov-29 Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall Southampton

Nov-30 Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

* with Divino Niño

+ with Thee Sacred Souls

% with Tennis and Thee Sacred Souls

# with Los Bitchos

+ with Japanese Breakfast and Los Bitchos

2023 Tour Dates:

Jan-10 France, Paris, @ Casino de Paris

Jan-11 Holland, Utrecht, @ Tivoli Grote Zaal

Jan-13 – Luxemborg City, @ Luxemborg, den Atelier

Jan-14 Germany, Hamburg, @ Laeiszhalle

Jan-16 Sweden, @ Gothenburg Tradgarn

Jan-17 Sweden, @ Stockholm Filadelfia

Jan-18 Norway, @ Oslo Sentrum Scene

Jan-19 Denmark, @ Copenhagen Vega

Jan-21 Germany, @ Berlin Tempodrom

Jan-22 Germany, @ Munich Muffathalle

Jan-23 Switzerland, @ Zurich X-tra Limmathaus

Jan-25 France, @ Clermont-Ferrand, Co-op de Mai

Jan-26 Italy, @ Milan Fabrique