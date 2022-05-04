Kidd Creole Of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison For First Degree Manslaughter

Home News Roy Lott May 4th, 2022 - 8:33 PM

Nathaniel Glover, also known Kidd Creole of Grandmaster Flash, has now been sentenced after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter of John Jolly. According to TMZ, Glover is facing 16 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. He is currently 62-years-old.

The incident occurred in 2017 in New York City. Jolly was a homeless man who approached Glover but had interpreted the approach as a sexual advance, ultimately stabbing him to death. Jolly was 55 years old at the time. Glover fleed the scene and cleared all of the evidence by changing his clothes and disposing of the knife into a sewer. New York Country District Attorney Alvin Bragg described Glover’s action as a “shocking act of violence.” He then stated that “This conviction makes clear my office will hold people who commit violent crime accountable to the full extent of the law. I thank the members of the jury for their attention to this case and careful deliberation. I also applaud our prosecutors, whose diligence and tireless effort to ensure justice led to this conviction.”

According to the D.A. on the scene, a group of tourists found the man bleeding in the stree. He was then taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at the scene.