Iceage Debut Anthemic New SIngle “All The Junk On The Outskirts”, Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2022 Tour Dates WIth Earth

Last Thursday, April 28, Copenhagen’s very own Iceage has shared their new single “All The Junk On The Outskirts”. The song was recorded along with the album Beyondless back in 2018. However, the track was finished recording this year.
The song brilliantly focuses on the struggles of the everyday repeating human life, “A broken man keeps in line, Drunk on agnostic altar wine.” The instrumentals and the calming voice deliver a “chill”-like theme throughout the song.
The band is also touring for their recent album, Seek Shelter, and will also appear in Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival and the Pitchfork Music Festival, after appearing last year. The full dates are listed below.
Tour Dates
05/05 – Bordeaux, FR @ Sideral Psych Fest
o5/18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
05/19 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
05/21 – Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW
05/22 – Montreal, QC @ Ausgang
05/24 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground – Showcase Lounge ^
05/25 – Portland, ME @ Space
05/26 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room
05/27 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival
05/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
05/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
05/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
06/03 – Saint-Brieuc, FR @ Art’Rock Festival
06/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo Primavera Festival
06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/11 – Napoli, IT @ Festina Iente
06/16 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/02 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/29 – Prague, CR @ Fluff Festival
08/05 – Svindinge, DK @ To Øl Festival
08/15 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
09/09 – Siena, IT @ Live Rock Festival
09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch
09/22 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
09/23 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
09/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
09/25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
09/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
09/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
09/30 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
10/01 – Lawrence, KS @ Record Bar
10/03 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
10/04 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
10/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
10/06 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
10/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium
10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/13 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
10/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater
10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Substation