Iceage Debut Anthemic New SIngle “All The Junk On The Outskirts”, Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2022 Tour Dates WIth Earth

Home News Mohammad Halim May 2nd, 2022 - 7:19 AM

Last Thursday, April 28, Copenhagen’s very own Iceage has shared their new single “All The Junk On The Outskirts”. The song was recorded along with the album Beyondless back in 2018. However, the track was finished recording this year.

The song brilliantly focuses on the struggles of the everyday repeating human life, “A broken man keeps in line, Drunk on agnostic altar wine.” The instrumentals and the calming voice deliver a “chill”-like theme throughout the song.

The band is also touring for their recent album, Seek Shelter, and will also appear in Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival and the Pitchfork Music Festival, after appearing last year. The full dates are listed below.

Tour Dates

05/05 – Bordeaux, FR @ Sideral Psych Fest

o5/18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

05/19 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

05/21 – Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW

05/22 – Montreal, QC @ Ausgang

05/24 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground – Showcase Lounge ^

05/25 – Portland, ME @ Space

05/26 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room

05/27 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

05/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

05/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

05/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

06/03 – Saint-Brieuc, FR @ Art’Rock Festival

06/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo Primavera Festival

06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/11 – Napoli, IT @ Festina Iente

06/16 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/02 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/29 – Prague, CR @ Fluff Festival

08/05 – Svindinge, DK @ To Øl Festival

08/15 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

09/09 – Siena, IT @ Live Rock Festival

09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch

09/22 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

09/23 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

09/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

09/25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

09/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

09/30 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/01 – Lawrence, KS @ Record Bar

10/03 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

10/04 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

10/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

10/06 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

10/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/13 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

10/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Substation

