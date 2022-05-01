RLYR Share Soaring New Song And Video “Real Air”

Home News Anaya Bufkin May 1st, 2022 - 5:01 PM

Chicagoan rock band RLYR (pronounced “Relayer”) has shared their new song and video “Real Air.” According to Stereogum, the supergroup–comprised of members of Pelican, Bloodiest and Locrian–shared another one of their singles from their self-titled album. “Real Air” follows their lead single “Wrack”, which was released in March. The song’s music video was directed by Documavision (also known as Bobby Marks of Cloakroom).

Full of hard-hitting, energetic riffs, the 6-minute instrumental song is reminiscent of 1990s rock music. Listeners can certainly close their eyes and picture people in their ripped-up jeans and rock band T-shirts whipping their hair to this insanely good instrumental. The track takes listeners through a fun journey, ensuring that the song is definitely made for a good time. The animated video is colorful and, in a way, soothing, especially when the tempo slows down. The clips feature flying boards soaring towards the sun, sound waves and a bunch of other abstract visuals. Listen and watch below for a good time.

The trio, Steven Hess of Locrian, Colin DeKupier of Bloodiest and Trevor Shelley de Brauw of Pelican released the new track and video ahead of their upcoming self-titled album, RLYR. The album follows behind their 2018 sophomore album, Actual Existence. RLYR is set to release via Gilded Media on May 13. As stated before, “Real Air” and “Wrack” are available to stream, and the digital album is available to pre-order on Bandcamp. The album will also be available as a full-length cassette tape that will ship out around the time of the album’s release.