Murder By Death Announce New Album Spell/Bound For July 2022 Release Alongside Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Coming July 29, 2022, Spell/Bound is “spooky gothic-western indie” band’s upcoming album. In addition to and celebration of the album, Murder By Death has also announced a tour for the fall following the release. The tour will begin at The Caverns in Pelham, Tenn. on July 30; from there, they will travel around the country, co-headlining several of their shows with Amigo the Devil from Aug. 5 to Sept. 11. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The band’s Kickstarter campaign for Spell/Bound launched on April 29, 2022 and will help support the band’s latest creative endeavor. Murder By Death have released eight albums over the course of about 22 years, “each one subtly broadening their sonic and thematic limits, and exploring what the band is truly capable of.” Frontman Adam Turla discussed their ambitions and influences on the upcoming album, giving fans an idea of what to expect from an album that will, like its predecessors, strive to create something fresh to add to the band’s discography. “For this album we leaned hard into some less obvious influences that have inspired Murder By Death over the years, like Massive Attack and Portishead, emphasizing a sound that is both chill and dark. We wanted it to be a record that was lush but not necessarily a wall of sound,” Turla said.

In order to achieve this shift in sound, violinist Emma Tiemann has joined the orchestral ranks of Murder By Death. The band’s cellist Sarah Balliet plays a large role in their sound, and the addition of a fiddle is sure to capitalize on and complement Balliet’s part in the band.

Spell/Bound Tracklist

Get Up Never Be Everything Must Rest Sandy Riders Incantation When I’ll Go Strange Song

Murder By Death 2022 Tour Dates

7/30 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

8/5 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

8/6 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

8/7 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s

8/9 – Kansas City, MO @ Lemonade Park

8/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

8/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

8/13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

8/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

8/15 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

8/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

8/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

8/19 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

8/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head

8/22 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

8/27 – Denver, CO @ Odgen Theatre

8/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

8/31 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

9/1 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

9/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

9/3 – TBA

9/4 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

9/8 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

9/9 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

9/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

9/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile