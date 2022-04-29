Regina Spektor Shares Unique New Song And Lyric Video “Up The Mountain”

Home News Federico Cardenas April 29th, 2022 - 8:55 PM

Stereogum reports that Russian-American musician Regina Spektor has released yet another single in anticipation of her upcoming album Home. The new track, titled “Up The Mountain,” was released with an accompanying lyric video and visualizer. Spektor’s forthcoming album is set to release June 24 through Warner Recrods. The project is available for pre-order here.

This newest offering from Regina Spektor can only be described as a musical and emotional roller-coaster. Compared to Spektor’s lead single from Home, “Becoming All Alone,” “Up The Mountain” quickly reveals itself as a far more experimental and instrumentally diverse track. In its four minite and forty second runtime, we hear the track transition from a variety of different tones and instrumental influences. At one moment from the track, you may find yourself listening to intense strings and piano, while in the next, you may find yourself being bombarded by aggressive horns, and in the moment following, you may find that most of the instruments have been stripped away leaving the drums to be emphasized. Toward the middle of the track, we hear the track start to slow itself down following Spektor’s command to “Slow down,” as the tone becomes more evil sounding, before reverting to a faster pace. Amazingly, throughout this entire musical journey, displaying such a diversity of sounds and ideas, Spektor manages to maintain the same levels of intensity and groove throughout nearly the whole song.

The visualizer and lyric video, created by Black Balloon Media, intends help take us through the journey that Spektor intends to show us, giving us a clear picture of the lyrical imagery that Spektor sings so hauntingly and beautifully. Describing the journey of the song, we hear Spektor sing “In the ocean there’s a mountain, on the mountain, there’s a forest, in the forest there’s a garden, in the garden, there’s a flower, in the flower there’s a nectar, in the nectar there’s an answer.” All of this leaves us with the ultimate question of what answers awaits her when she reaches her destination.

Watch the music video for “Up The Mountain” via YouTube below.

Home will follow Regina Spektor’s previous album, her 2016 Remember Us To Life.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz