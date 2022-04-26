Lil Nas X Announces Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Matt Matasci April 26th, 2022 - 9:12 PM

Lil Nas X exploded on the music scene with “Old Town Road,” and despite the doubters has established himself as a legitimate pop star with the release of his debut LP Montero. Today he’s announced the details of his first-ever tour, which will find him out on the road from Detroit, MI to Spain. Montero is certified platinum, one of the best selling albums of the last few years. It was released in September of 2021, around three years after “Old Town Road” became a viral sensation.

The tour starts in Detroit on September 6, where he’ll play at The Fillmore. Along the tour he’ll play at legendary venues like Radio City Music Hall, Nashville Municipal Auditorium, the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, and the Youtube Theater in Los Angeles. At the beginning of November the singer will hop over the Atlantic and start a short European tour, with stops in Amsterdam, Berlin, Hamburg, London, Paris, Brussels and Barcelona. Tickets will be on pre-sale with a unique twist – they have to be purchased using Cash App.

Lil Nas X caught some attention last year for his “satan” shoes that contained a drop of human blood. The shoes, which were created by art collective MSCHF ended up generating a ton of controversy, despite their relatively lighthearted nature. Nike sued the art collective and a judge blocked shipments of the shoes (despite the fact that they cost over $1000 and sold out in minutes). Eventually the sides all settled with a voluntary recall effort to get the shoes back.

Lil Nas X Long Live Montero North American Tour Dates

09/06 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

09/10 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

09/18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

09/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

09/25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

09/27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

10/01 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/03 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/04 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

10/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

10/23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

11/09 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle

11/10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

11/12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

11/14 – Paris, France – Zenith

11/15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12

11/17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club