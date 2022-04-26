Lil Nas X Announces Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Lil Nas X exploded on the music scene with “Old Town Road,” and despite the doubters has established himself as a legitimate pop star with the release of his debut LP Montero. Today he’s announced the details of his first-ever tour, which will find him out on the road from Detroit, MI to Spain. Montero is certified platinum, one of the best selling albums of the last few years. It was released in September of 2021, around three years after “Old Town Road” became a viral sensation.
The tour starts in Detroit on September 6, where he’ll play at The Fillmore. Along the tour he’ll play at legendary venues like Radio City Music Hall, Nashville Municipal Auditorium, the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, and the Youtube Theater in Los Angeles. At the beginning of November the singer will hop over the Atlantic and start a short European tour, with stops in Amsterdam, Berlin, Hamburg, London, Paris, Brussels and Barcelona. Tickets will be on pre-sale with a unique twist – they have to be purchased using Cash App.
Lil Nas X caught some attention last year for his “satan” shoes that contained a drop of human blood. The shoes, which were created by art collective MSCHF ended up generating a ton of controversy, despite their relatively lighthearted nature. Nike sued the art collective and a judge blocked shipments of the shoes (despite the fact that they cost over $1000 and sold out in minutes). Eventually the sides all settled with a voluntary recall effort to get the shoes back.
Lil Nas X Long Live Montero North American Tour Dates
09/06 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
09/10 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
09/18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
09/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
09/25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
09/27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
10/01 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/03 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
10/04 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center
10/18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
10/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
10/23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
11/09 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle
11/10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle
11/12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
11/14 – Paris, France – Zenith
11/15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12
11/17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club