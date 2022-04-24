Tool’s Fear Inoculum Returns To Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart

Home News Anaya Bufkin April 24th, 2022 - 6:07 PM

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

Alternative metal band Tool’s success certainly goes without question and is self-explanatory. The band’s Fear Inoculumalbum has re-entered Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart at number 5.

The band released their fifth studio album Fear Inoculum in August 2019, which was their first album in 13 years due to multiple issues between the band members. Before the album’s official release, the band became the first act to take up all of the top 10 spots on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart, which included the album’s title song, “Fear Inoculum.” The month after the album’s release, the band already earned the number 1 spot on Billboard’s Top 200, with 270,000 album-equivalent units totaled. The album stood out as a masterpiece.

Now, according to Loudwire, three years after its release, Fear Inoculum has entered the charts again at number 5, once again, proving the strength and power of the album. It appears that the album’s limited edition ultra-deluxe edition vinyl box set re-release helped Tool re-enter Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart after all after fans expressed their anger with the price of the album. The box set sold for $810 in February, and it appears that it helped the band sell about 18,500 units, 18,000 of which are vinyl. Huge congratulations to the band!

Tool’s Fear Inoculum set retails for up to $180 and signed editions are only available at the bad’s shows retailed at $780 before tax. The band is still touring in Europe in support of their Fear Inoculum album, which kicked off on April 23, and will conclude on May 24.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson