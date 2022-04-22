GWAR Reportedly Considering Companion Country EP For Upcoming Graphic Novel

Home News Federico Cardenas April 22nd, 2022 - 10:58 PM

Previously, the Richmond based heavy metal supergroup GWAR announced their upcoming album The New Dark Ages, and announced that the album would come with an accompanying graphic novel entitled “GWAR In the Duoverse of Absurdity.” While a graphic novel released alongside a metal album may seem unusual and interesting, the band has now suggested that there will be another layer to the upcoming release: a country album released as a companion to the graphic novel.

Loudwire reports that the GWAR vocalist The Berserker Blothar appeared on the No F’n Regrets podcast with Robb Flynn and delivered the news. In his interview Blothar explains his intention to live up to the absurdity presented the graphic novel itself. Loudwire quotes Blothar describing the graphic novel as having the band get “sucked off into an alternate universe to do battle with their evil twins and the specter of rogue technology.” The vocalist goes on to point out that in the universe of the novel, “Gwar is a country band. So I’ve been like, thinking about… I’m working on some country tunes just to have. I think it would be funny to do an EP of Gwar doing some country songs. I don’t know what it’s gonna be like, but it’s been fun to mess around with and think about. ”

While the vocalist did not seem to make any certain promises, the band’s intention to do something wacky and unusual to go along with their graphic novel seems clear. Releasing a Country EP would definitely be a massive shift from the material that the heavy metal band has put out in the past; any fan of the legendary supergroup should be excited to find out how well that they will be able to pull off this brief departure into a new sonic territory.

As for the band’s officially scheduled upcoming work, GWAR’s The New Dark Ages has been scheduled to release June 3 on CD and digital, and September 16 on Vinyl and Cassette.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna