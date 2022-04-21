The Smile Announce Debut Album A Light For Attracting Attention For May 2022 Digital Release, Officially Share “Free In The Knowledge”

Home News Roy Lott April 21st, 2022 - 8:41 AM

Thom Yorke Photo by Raymond Flotat

The Smile will release their highly anticipated debut album A Light For Attracting Attention on May 13 on XL Recordings.

The 13-track album was produced and mixed by Nigel Godrich and mastered by Bob Ludwig. Tracks feature strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra and a full brass section of contemporary UK jazz players including Byron Wallen, Theon and Nathaniel Cross, Chelsea Carmichael, Robert Stillman and Jason Yarde.

The band also released their single Free In The Knowledge with an accompanying video directed by Leo Leigh. The track was first performed by Thom Yorke as part of the Letters Live event at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Smile, comprising Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, have previously released the singles You Will Never Work in Television Again, The Smoke, and Skrting On The Surface to critical acclaim.

The band are set to begin their 2022 European tour on May 16 in Croatia and will be performing in the UK in London, Edinburgh, and Manchester, before heading back into Europe, with a final performance in Taormina, Sicily, on July 20.

The dates include a performance at Down The Rabbit Hole festival in the Netherlands on July 2 and the Montreux Jazz Festival on July 20.

