Beastie Boys Limited Edition Check Your Head Box Set Announced For June 2022 Release

Home News Federico Cardenas April 21st, 2022 - 6:00 AM

In April of 1992, the legendary rap rock group Beastie Boys released their classic multi-platinum album, Check Your Head. Today, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the legendary album, Beastie Boys have announced a new box of the album to be released. This new box set will feature remasters of the original work originally released on a 2009 deluxe version of the project.

Inside the box set will be four records, each pressed on 180-gram vinyl and housed in fabric. The first two records hold the 2009 remasters of the original project, providing listeners with every song on the tracklist. Records 3 and 4 offer a more intriguing set of content, primarily consisting of unique remixes and live versions of tracks, as well as b-sides.

Check Your Head was a massive milestone in the career of the Beastie Boys for multiple reasons, the first of which being the number of massive hits on the renowned project, including their famed tracks s “So What’cha Want,” “Pass The Mic,” “Gratitude” and “Jimmy James.” This lineup of hit singles quickly propelled the album to the top of the charts in 1992, reaching the U.S. top 10, and cementing their legacy and fame for decades afterward. This new limited edition box set gives fans a chance to gain a deeper and more intimate understanding of this quintessential album.

Check Your Head 4LP Box Set Tracklist

LP 1

Side A

1.Jimmy James

2.Funky Boss

3.Pass The Mic

4.Gratitude

5.Lighten Up

Side B

1.Finger Lickin’ Good

2.So What’ Cha Want

3.The Biz Vs The Nuge

4.Time For Livin’

5.Something’s Got To Give

LP 2

Side C

1.The Blue Nun

2.Stand Together

3.Pow

4.The Maestro

5.Groove Holmes

Side D

1.Live At P. J.’s

2.Mark On The Bus

3.Professor Booty

4.In 3’s

5.Namaste

LP 3

Side E

1.Dub The Mic (Instrumental)

2.Pass The Mic (Pt. 2, Skills To Pay The

Bills)

3.Drunken Praying Mantis Style

4.Netty’s Girl

Side F

1.The Skills To Pay The Bills (Original

Version)

2.So What’ Cha Want (Soul Assassin

Remix Version)

3.So What’ Cha Want (Butt Naked

Version)

4.Groove Holmes (Live Vs. The Biz)

LP 4

Side G

1.Stand Together (Live At French’s

2.Tavern, Sydney Australia)

3.Finger Lickin’ Good (Government

Cheese Remix)

4.Gratitude (Live At Budokan)

5.Honky Rink

Side H

1.Jimmy James (Original Original Version)

2.Boomin’ Granny

3.Drinkin’ Wine

4.So What’ Cha Want (All The Way Live

Freestyle Version)