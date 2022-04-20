Florence + The Machine Share Artistic New Song And Video “Free”

Home News Federico Cardenas April 20th, 2022 - 9:21 PM

The indie rock titans Florence + The Machine have dropped yet another single and music video ahead of their upcoming album, Dance Fever. The new track, titled “Free,” has been released only a few weeks ahead of the planned release date for the new album on May 13.

In the new track, we hear frontwoman Florence Welch sing about themes of anxiety and mental health, starting by describing her inner conflict: “Sometimes I wonder if I should be medicated, If I would feel better just lightly sedated.” Florence goes on to create a clear picture of the inescapability of anxiety, singing “I’m always running from something, I push it back, but it keeps on coming. And being clever never got me very far, Because it’s all in my head.” The chorus of the track goes on to offer a more inspirational tone, matching the upbeat and joyous sound of the rock instrumental, where the vocalist explains how music offers some comfort and freedom from these mental problems: “But I hear the music, I feel the beat. And for a moment, when I’m dancing, I am free.”

The new music video, directed by Autumn de Wilde and choreographed by Ryan Heffington, showcases similar themes, starring Florence alongside acclaimed actor Bill Nighy, who acts as a representation for Florence’s anxiety. In the beginning, we see the control that this anxiety has over her, while as time goes on, we start to see her feel freer as she begins dancing, often to the irritation to her anxiety.

Concluding the video is a short message in support of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion, stating that the video is “dedicated to the spirit, creativity, and perseverance of our brave Ukrainian friends,” going on to note that the video was filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine in November of 2021. Watch the official music video for “Free” via YouTube below.

“Free” follows the three previous singles that Florence + The Machine have released from Dance Fever: “Heaven is Here,” “King” and “My Love.”

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried