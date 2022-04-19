Zola Jesus Shares Somber New Single “Desire”

Phoenix, AZ born, Merrill, WI raised singer-songwriter Zola Jesus released her new single “Desire” via Youtube on April 19, 2022. The release of this somber solo was accompanied by a music video and it is the second single from her upcoming album Arkhon, which will be released May 20, 2022 on Sacred Bones Records. Arkhon will be her first album release in five years. Her first single from Arkhon, “Lost,” was released on March 24, 2022.
The black and white video starts out with Zola Jesus softly striking a piano backed by heavy reverb while she sings into a dangling microphone covered by a pop filter. This story line is cut with images of her dressed in black, conjuring imagery of the Mother Mary. Her vocalizations on the long-held notes from the word “Desire” incorporates Middle Eastern elements via her use of quarter tones. Around two minutes into the song, her crooning dramatically grows from soft to full volume. The ending of the video features a series of screaming facial expressions, encapsulating the dark emotions heard through piercing high notes from the song as she attempts to break free from the confines of “Desire.”
Known for melding elements of goth, industrial and classical music genres, Zola Jesus stated “Desire” was written as “an exorcism for my pain and lack of closure around heartbreak.” (reported via theFader.com)
On March 15, 2022, Zola Jesus was featured on the release of “Prime,” a collaboration with Welsh industrial musician Lustmord. She contributing no lyrics, but instead offered up hauntingly airy vocals aiding in the create of a dark ambiance for the track.
photo credit: Pamela Lin