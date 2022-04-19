Zola Jesus Shares Somber New Single “Desire”

The black and white video starts out with Zola Jesus softly striking a piano backed by heavy reverb while she sings into a dangling microphone covered by a pop filter. This story line is cut with images of her dressed in black, conjuring imagery of the Mother Mary. Her vocalizations on the long-held notes from the word “Desire” incorporates Middle Eastern elements via her use of quarter tones. Around two minutes into the song, her crooning dramatically grows from soft to full volume. The ending of the video features a series of screaming facial expressions, encapsulating the dark emotions heard through piercing high notes from the song as she attempts to break free from the confines of “Desire.”

Known for melding elements of goth, industrial and classical music genres, Zola Jesus stated “Desire” was written as “an exorcism for my pain and lack of closure around heartbreak.” (reported via theFader.com)