Handsome Boy Modeling School To Play A Reunion Show at Record Store Day Party in New York City

Hip-Hop Duo Handsome Boy Modeling School is set to play a reunion show at Record Store Day’s kick-off event at Brooklyn Bowl in New York City on April 22, 2022. This kick-off party, hosted by the official beer of Record Store Day, Dogfish Head, will being at 6:30pm EDT. The event is free, however tickets are required for the 21+ Handsome Boy Modeling School reunion show and can be purchased on ticketweb.com for $30.

Despite half of the duo, Prince Paul, announcing his retirement in 2006 citing “business conflicts,” the last time Handsome Boy Modeling School performed together was in New York City in February of 2018, where they also announced plans for a new album. At a show in Portland, Oregon on April 9, 2022, the other half of the duo Dan the Automator announced that a third album was in the works. It is scheduled to be released in Fall 2022 and will be their first album since their sophomore album White People was released in 2004

With the first Record Store Day taking place on April 19, 2008, this tradition celebrating the culture of independent record stores as well as their owners and employees is 15 years in making. Record Store Day, abbreviated as RSD, is now celebrated all over the world. On April 19, 2022, the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles hosted a Record Store Day panel event celebrating the anniversary as well as the release of the book, Record Store Day – The Most Improbable Comeback of the 21st Century, by Larry Jaffee.

Special vinyl releases are created for the occasion and Handsome Boy Modeling School’s debut 1999 album So… How’s Your Girl is set to be a part of special releases in record stores to help celebrate 2022’s Record Store Day. It will be released in limited quantity as a 2 x LP from Tommy Boy Music, LLC.