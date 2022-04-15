Motor Sister Shares Modern New Song And Video “Right There, Just Like That”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki April 15th, 2022 - 9:56 PM

Anthrax at Knottfest

The hard rock band Motor Sister has released “Right There, Just Like That”, the second of two singles off their upcoming album Get Off. Unlike Motor Sister’s debut album Rise, which was a collection of Mother Superior re-recordings, this album will primarily be composed of the band’s original songs.

Thematically reminiscent of the nascent hard rock and heavy metal influences coming out of the late 60s and early 70s, it is steeped in the sort of passion for the genre one would expect of a band that got its start with Mother Superior covers, but also clearly benefits from the experience and metal pedigree Motor Sister’s veterans bring to the table. Featuring a satisfying riff and hook, “Right There, Just Like That” hits every note that gets hard rock fans’ heads banging while also sounding surprisingly fresh and modern.

Motor Sister’s new album is due for release on May 6 and will feature eleven original songs as well as a cover of Mother Superior’s “Rolling Boy Blues,” a signature dedicated fans will recognize as a staple of the band’s live shows. The band previously released the first single on the album, “Can’t Get High Enough”, in early March.

“To me this tune has a great nod to our early 70′ influences without it sounding trite,” shared bassist Joey Vera. “It sounds fresh and modern while still feeling familiar.”Vocalist/guitarist Jim Wilson added “The riff was so driving and sexy, the song had to be about a girl who just wants to have fun! And it really shows the strength we have with two strong singers.”

You can check out Motor Sister’s new song and video below.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Get Off Tracklist:

01. Can’t Get High Enough

02. Coming for You

03. Right There, Just Like That

04. Sooner or Later

05. Excuse Me, Your Life Is Exposed

06. Lion’s Den

07. 1,000,000 Miles

08. Pain

09. Bulletproof

10. Bruise It or Lose It

11. Time’s Up

12. Rolling Boy Blues