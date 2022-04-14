Drive-By Truckers Announce New Album Welcome 2 Club XIII; Share Title Track

Home News Tara Mobasher April 14th, 2022 - 9:08 PM

Athens-based rock band, Drive-By Truckers have announced their upcoming 14th studio album titled Welcome 2 Club XIII. It will be released June 3 via ATO Records.

Drive-By Truckers released the album’s title track, “Welcome 2 Club XIII” today, alongside a music video. The groovy new track details a club scene and describes different characters within it, like a bartender, a bouncer and the club’s band.

“There were no cool bars in town and Club XIII was the best we had,” co-founder Patterson Hood said, speaking of inspiration for the song. “But it wasn’t all that good, and our band wasn’t particularly liked there. From time to time the owner would throw us a Wednesday night or let us open for a hair-metal band we were a terrible fit for, and everyone would hang out outside until we were done playing. It wasn’t very funny at the time, but it’s funny to us now.”

The group just recently embarked on their tour across North America and Europe. It began April 12 in Ponte Vedra, and will conclude September 16 in Louisville. They will travel through Boston, Philadelphia, Memphis, Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Dublin, Paris, Denver, Omaha, Charlotte and other cities along the way. The group will be joined by special guests Lydia Loveless and Jerry Joseph on select dates.