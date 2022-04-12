The Melvins Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates With Helms Alee

Home News Tara Mobasher April 12th, 2022 - 1:59 PM

The rock group the Melvins have announced a 2022 tour with support from Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow. The group just recently wrapped a spring tour supporting Ministry.

“The Electric Roach Tour” will begin June 15 in Long Beach, California and conclude July 20 in Berkeley, California. They will travel through Pioneertown, Tuscon, New Orleans, Birmingham, Hamden, Syracuse, Huntington, Detroit, Madison, Davenport, Minneapolis, Fargo, Salt Lake City, Spokane, Portland, Roseville and other cities along the way.

The 27-date tour follows The Melvins’ two big album releases in 2021, including Working With God and Five Legged Dog. The band will also be releasing a three-song collaborative EP with Dumb Numbers, which is slated to release April 29.

The Melvins 2022 Tour Dates with Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow:

06/15 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar

06/16 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

06/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

06/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

06/23 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

06/24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/25 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

06/27 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

06/28 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

06/29 – Syracuse, NY @ The Westcott Theatre

07/01 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center

07/02 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud

07/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

07/05 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

07/06 – Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel

07/07 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

07/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Grumpy’s

07/09 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

07/10 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Lounge

07/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Metro Music Hall

07/14 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

07/15 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

07/16 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

07/17 – Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall

07/19 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

07/20 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley