The Melvins Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates With Helms Alee

The rock group the Melvins have announced a 2022 tour with support from Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow. The group just recently wrapped a spring tour supporting Ministry.
“The Electric Roach Tour” will begin June 15 in Long Beach, California and conclude July 20 in Berkeley, California. They will travel through Pioneertown, Tuscon, New Orleans, Birmingham, Hamden, Syracuse, Huntington, Detroit, Madison, Davenport, Minneapolis, Fargo, Salt Lake City, Spokane, Portland, Roseville and other cities along the way.
The 27-date tour follows The Melvins’ two big album releases in 2021, including Working With God and Five Legged Dog. The band will also be releasing a three-song collaborative EP with Dumb Numbers, which is slated to release April 29.
The Melvins 2022 Tour Dates with Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow:
06/15 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar
06/16 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
06/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
06/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
06/23 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
06/24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
06/25 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
06/27 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
06/28 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
06/29 – Syracuse, NY @ The Westcott Theatre
07/01 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center
07/02 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud
07/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
07/05 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
07/06 – Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel
07/07 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
07/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Grumpy’s
07/09 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
07/10 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Lounge
07/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Metro Music Hall
07/14 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
07/15 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
07/16 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
07/17 – Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall
07/19 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
07/20 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley