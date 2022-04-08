Mick Jagger Shares Catchy New Theme Song ”Strange Game” From Upcoming Apple Original Series Slow Horses

Home News Mohammad Halim April 8th, 2022 - 9:10 AM

English singer, songwriter, actor and producer Mick Jagger shared his new solo song titled “Strange Game” last Friday (April 1). According to Brooklyn Vegan, The track will be the theme song in Apple’s new original series Slow Horses which stars academy award winner Gary Oldman. With film composer Daniel Pemberton, the song’s dark and gloomy theme harmonizes nicely with Jagger’s vocals.

Slow Horses follows agent River Cartwright who is exiled thanks to an embarrassing and failed mission. Slough House, which holds all service rejects through dull paperwork tasks. The show leads to the main characters running into a dangerous gambit.

The song itself sums up the show brilliantly. The quality of Jagger’s voice is low, mimicking audio from a tape recorder-which perfectly captures the “classic era” feel from Slow Horses. The track tells a story of a person who failed, and has to suffer the consequences, “Surrounded by losers, Misfits and boozers, Hanging by your fingernails”. The song then pans to River Cartwright, and the hope he has to gain back his title. But, as the song suggests from it’s chorus, the road to fame won’t be easy for Cartwright, “It’s a strange, strange game”. The track follows its second verse by capturing the bad luck Cartwright has, before ending with its chorus once more.

There is also a lyrical video along with the track, which features the cast, and even snippets of the show.

In other news, Jagger and Dave Grohl collaborated for the solo “Eazy Sleazy” just last year.