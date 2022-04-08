Lady Lamb Shares Balladic New Single “Ivy”; Announces Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Mohammad Halim April 8th, 2022 - 9:58 AM

The American singer and songwriter Lady Lamb has recently shared her new single “Ivy” on March 30. The beautiful, acoustic song starts off with a note from a guitar, following Lady Lamb herself singing the chorus “Ivy” several times before heading to the first verse. During the verse, Lady Lamb tells a tale of her lover, and how they came to be, “You couldn’t find the one, Leaned in my ear, asked me if I could, At the time, I was stuck” The line shows the “red flag” of the relationship from the start by showing her partner’s mistreatment. Yet, Lady Lamb implies that she has missed the relationship, and has taken it for granted, “Some little upper hand, That I won’t ever have again”. Finally, in the last verse, Lady Lamb addresses her regret, “All I had to do, Was ask you not to go, Stay here with me”.

Lady Lamb will also start her 2022 tour this month (April) from the 22-30 and will cover the Pacific Coast. This tour will follow her 2021 fall tour, which was supposed to start on March 2020, but was postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic. The show started late September and covered the Eastern shore. Tour dates and locations are listed below:

Lady Lamb Tour Dates/Locations

4/21 – Seattle, Washington @ The Crocodile

4/22 – Bend, Oregon @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

4/23 – Portland, Oregon @ Mississippi Studios

4/24 – Portland, Oregon @ Mississippi Studios

4/26 – San Francisco, California @ Great American Music Hall

4/27 – Highland Park, California @ Lodge Room

4/28 – San Diego, California @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues

4/29 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Valley Bar

4/30 – Tucson, Arizona @ 191 Toole