Lady Lamb Announces Fall 2021 An Evening With Strings Tour Dates

Home News Krista Marple June 11th, 2021 - 7:23 PM

Lady Lamb, formally known as Aly Spaltro, has announced her upcoming fall tour that is scheduled to kick off in late September. An Evening With Strings was originally supposed to take place in March of 2020 but was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Spaltro’s An Evening With Strings tour will take place at local City Winery locations and will feature nine shows with two nights in New York City and two nights in Boston. The first stop will take place in Atlanta on September 25 and will make its final stop on October 8 in Boston. In between those, she will be making stops in Nashville, Chicago, Washington, Philadelphia and New York City.

Throughout the tour, Spaltro will perform a catalog of songs that were put together with the intent to be performed by a quartet that will be traveling with her. The intended setlist for the An Evening With Strings tour consists of both old and new tracks by Spaltro that have been repurposed to fit the additional sound of the quartet.

According to a press release, Spaltro was able to reimagine her tracks while still keeping them true to her by lowering the volume of the music and palate. Tickets for the tour are available for purchase now and range depending on the venue but start as low as $18 and go up to no more than $35.

Although Spaltro was unable to continue on with the tour in 2020 like originally planned, she was able to at least to hold a number of outdoor shows at her home in Maine during the summer.

The indie singer-songwriter released new music in February of 2020, shortly before the tour was supposed to take place. She released “We’ve Got a Good Thing Going” and “Arizona.” The releases followed her album Even in The Tremor, which dropped in April of 2019.

An Evening With Strings Tour Dates:

09/25 – Atlanta, GA – City Winery

09/26 – Nashville, TN – City Winery

09/28 – Chicago, IL – City Winery

10/01 – Washington, DC – City Winery

10/03 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery

10/04 – New York, NY – City Winery

10/05 – New York, NY – City Winery

10/07 – Boston, MA – City Winery

10/08 – Boston, MA – City Winery