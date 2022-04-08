Greg Anderson Of Sunn O))) Announces New Album Forest Nocturne Under Moniker The Lord, Shares New Single “Triumph Of The Oak” Featuring Mayhem’s Attila Csihar

Home News Mohammad Halim April 8th, 2022 - 6:59 AM

American Musician, co-founder of the Southern Lord Productions and member of Sun))) announced the production of his newly debut album Forest Nocturne. Greg Anderson, or The Lord, stated the expected release of the album to be April 23 under Southern Lord as part of this years Record Store Day event. While the initial release of the album is Extended Play, the Long Play will be released on July 29, along with the digital release of the album.

April 1, The Lord released one of the tracks in Forest Nocturne “Triumph of the Oak” which includes metal singer Attila Csihar, vocalist for Mayhem. Along with the single, The Lord won’t find himself alone throughout the release of the album. Collaborator Goatsnake and violinist/vocalist Petra Haden both from Sun))) will also be aiding their old teammate in future releases.

“Triumph of the Oak” is the last song of the eight-track list album. The song is a contender for all metal fans, as the single starts off eerie, just before fans are hit with the sounds of an electric guitar while the bass is higher. Csihar and The Lord represent celebrate all that is metal with the track for a full 5-minute showdown, just before the track ends. You can listen to the track here

<a href="https://thelordsl.bandcamp.com/album/forest-nocturne">Forest Nocturne by The Lord</a>

Just last year, The Lord teamed up with guitarist and vocalist for BIG|BRAVE, Robin Wattie for the single “Needle Cast”

Forest Nocturne Tracklist

1. THEME

2. Church of Hermannn

3. Lefthand Lullaby 1

4. Lefthand Lullaby 2

5. Forest Wake

6. Decidious

7. Old Growth

8. Triumph of the Oak

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat